Bike ambulance service launched in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched bike ambulance services in east Delhi as a pilot project, saying it would provide relatively quick service in congested areas.

Flagging off 16 bike ambulances outside the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal said it was difficult for four-wheeler ambulances to enter narrow lanes. “If there’s a medical emergency in narrow lanes, a bike ambulance can go there and immediately provide its service to patients.” He said the number of bike ambulances would be increased in the coming days.

“This is a big step in the health sector. Everybody knows that the Delhi government is doing good work in the education and health sectors,” Kejriwal said.The bikes carry a portable oxygen cylinder, a first-aid kit and dressing materials, air splints, foldable transfer sheets, a glucometer, a pulse oxymeter, a portable manual suction machine, and a GPS device.