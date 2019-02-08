Delhi Commission for Women rescues minor girl from Rajasthan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women has rescued a 16-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from Odisha’s Rourkela and forced to marry a 40-year-old man in 2017. The victim, who is nine-month pregnant, was rescued from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu on Tuesday.

The girl’s father knocked the DCW’s doors. He told the Commission that his daughter was kidnapped and trafficked in December 2017 from Rourkela. After her rescue, the minor has narrated her traumatic ordeal of being kidnapped, sold, forced into marriage and raped by the 40-year-old man for a period of over a year, the Commission said in a statement. “She was heavily relieved to meet her father after a forced separation of more than a year,” it added.

The girl revealed that when her father had gone to work, she was kidnapped from her house by two relatives, who forcefully married her off to the middle-aged man in return of `4 lakh.In Rourkela, she was taken to the Child Welfare Committee where she was handed over to her father, but the police took custody of the girl and forcefully sent her back to Rajasthan, according to the Delhi Commission for Women. The father, the Commission said, wrote several letters to various authorities in Odisha and Rajasthan for over a year, “but to no avail”.

The DCW had received a complaint from the girl’s father, who works with the Railways, that his minor daughter was kidnapped and trafficked in December 2017.“...while we were able to rescue the girl, we fail to understand how the Rajasthan and Odisha police failed to do so. I appeal to Odisha authorities to ensure strictest punishment to the concerned police officers in the matter,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal said.

Trust broken

Two relatives kidnapped the girl and, in return, got a sum of Rs 4 lakh

Instead of handing her to parents, Odisha cops sent her to Rajasthan