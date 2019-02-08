Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government's entrepreneurship curriculum to have no exams

The government will start the entrepreneurship curriculum as a pilot project in 15 to 20 schools in April, and there will be a full-fledged launch in all government schools in July, the statement said

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The entrepreneurship curriculum to be introduced by the Delhi government will have no exams, books or evaluation, an official statement said on Thursday.

The entrepreneurship curriculum will be based on activity and there will be a syllabus and learning sessions. The curriculum will be taught from classes 9 to 12 to enable the students to face challenges in life after school.

The governing council of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) approved the framework of the entrepreneurship curriculum in a meeting chaired by Education Minister Manish Sisodia.
The framework is ready for a formal release on February 13, the statement said, adding that it had been drawn up by a 16-member committee.

