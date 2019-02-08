Farmers' crops destroyed in hailstorm in Delhi; be given compensation: Congress leader

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and former MLA Mukesh has said that Thursday's hailstorm "severely destroyed" crops in Delhi and has sought compensation for farmers from the government.

The four-time legislator said areas in outer Delhi, such as Najafgarh and Bawana blocks, faced heavy brunt of the hailstorm.

"Crops of lakhs of farmers have been completely destroyed, especially mustard crop. I appeal to the Delhi government and the Lt Governor to award compensation to these affected farmers," he said.

The senior leader added that the compensation was needed all the more as it was a wedding season, and so farmers would be even more financially stricken.

"It is a humanitarian issue, and both the Delhi government and the Lt Governor should look into it," Sharma said.

Heavy rains and hailstorm accompanied by strong winds lashed the city on Thursday and brought the mercury down by four to five notches.

Hailstorms hit several parts of Delhi and its adjacent areas, throwing life out of gear.