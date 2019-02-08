Home Cities Delhi

Hailstorm, heavy rains in Delhi-NCR

Light rains gave way to heavy rains and hailstorm on Thursday evening in Delhi and in the neighbouring cities of the National Capital Region.

Published: 08th February 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

(Above) A cyclist faces tough time to negotiate slush filled road after rains and hailstorm in Noida; (Below) A puddle formed near Vijaypath on Thursday| express & PARVEEN negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Light rains gave way to heavy rains and hailstorm on Thursday evening in Delhi and in the neighbouring cities of the National Capital Region.Private weather forecasting agency Skymet said hailstorm was reported from places in Noida and Faridabad.

Thirty-eight flights were diverted to nearby cities between 6 pm and 8.45 pm and several were facing departure delays of more than two hours.An official at India Meteorological Department said the Palam observatory recorded 30.4 mm rain in last 24 hours till 8.30 p.m. “At Safdarjung (observatory), 4.8 mm rain was registered at 8.30 p.m,” he said. Humidity level oscillated between 100 and 89 per cent.

Rains brought down mercury as the maximum temperature was recorded at 19.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average. The minimum temperature was 15 degrees Celsius.

Traffic snarls was soon reported in many parts of the city. The Delhi Police tweeted about waterlogging on roads and alerted the people to avoid taking those routes. Traffic was heavy from Jahangirpuri to Mukarba Chowk due to waterlogging at GTK red light near DTC depot; on New Rohtak Road near Liberty Cinema; from Dharam Pura towards Seelampur; from Mangolpuri towards Punjabi Bagh. Vehicles moved at a snail’s pace on the M.B. Road due to waterlogging near Batra Hospital.

AQI improves

Air quality improved significantly on Thursday to ‘moderate’ category, thanks to showers that lashed the city. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 176, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

The effect is not going to last for long and the air quality is set to deteriorate in next two days, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR). “Under the influence of western disturbances scattered rain and high wind speed has significantly improved air quality. The south westerly winds from the Arabian Sea will bring more moisture and foggy condition may occur for next days. After the passing of the system, the wind speed is expected to slow down which will deteriorate the air quality in coming days to poor,” it said.

However, Delhiites can breathe easy for another day as the air quality will continue to remain in ‘moderate’ category on Friday as well.The concentration of harmful pollutants PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) and PM10 in ambient air was recorded as high as 80 and 122 microgramme per cubic metre, respectively. The prescribed safe standard for these particles is 60 and 100 ug/m3. While 30 areas in Delhi recorded ‘moderate’ air quality, four recorded ‘poor’, as per data from CPCB monitoring stations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp