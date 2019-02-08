Hailstorm, heavy rains in Delhi-NCR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Light rains gave way to heavy rains and hailstorm on Thursday evening in Delhi and in the neighbouring cities of the National Capital Region.Private weather forecasting agency Skymet said hailstorm was reported from places in Noida and Faridabad.

Thirty-eight flights were diverted to nearby cities between 6 pm and 8.45 pm and several were facing departure delays of more than two hours.An official at India Meteorological Department said the Palam observatory recorded 30.4 mm rain in last 24 hours till 8.30 p.m. “At Safdarjung (observatory), 4.8 mm rain was registered at 8.30 p.m,” he said. Humidity level oscillated between 100 and 89 per cent.

Rains brought down mercury as the maximum temperature was recorded at 19.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average. The minimum temperature was 15 degrees Celsius.

Traffic snarls was soon reported in many parts of the city. The Delhi Police tweeted about waterlogging on roads and alerted the people to avoid taking those routes. Traffic was heavy from Jahangirpuri to Mukarba Chowk due to waterlogging at GTK red light near DTC depot; on New Rohtak Road near Liberty Cinema; from Dharam Pura towards Seelampur; from Mangolpuri towards Punjabi Bagh. Vehicles moved at a snail’s pace on the M.B. Road due to waterlogging near Batra Hospital.

AQI improves

Air quality improved significantly on Thursday to ‘moderate’ category, thanks to showers that lashed the city. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 176, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

The effect is not going to last for long and the air quality is set to deteriorate in next two days, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR). “Under the influence of western disturbances scattered rain and high wind speed has significantly improved air quality. The south westerly winds from the Arabian Sea will bring more moisture and foggy condition may occur for next days. After the passing of the system, the wind speed is expected to slow down which will deteriorate the air quality in coming days to poor,” it said.

However, Delhiites can breathe easy for another day as the air quality will continue to remain in ‘moderate’ category on Friday as well.The concentration of harmful pollutants PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) and PM10 in ambient air was recorded as high as 80 and 122 microgramme per cubic metre, respectively. The prescribed safe standard for these particles is 60 and 100 ug/m3. While 30 areas in Delhi recorded ‘moderate’ air quality, four recorded ‘poor’, as per data from CPCB monitoring stations.