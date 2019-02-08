Hitting the high note on health with the HRX regime

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

WHEN an acting star champions the cause of fitness, inviting everybody to channel the ‘hero’ inside them, inquisitiveness leads to many revelations. One such takes the direction of the body, the very place from which worldly manifestations transpire. Hrithik Roshan’s HRX philosophy seems to have shined its fitness glory as one of the healthiest trends this year. Everything that we have seen him do in his movies is a result of this strength, mobility and stability workout. So we decided to dig deep and speak to an expert who could tell us all about it. Rishabh Telang, one of the master trainer’s of HRX in the country, takes us through the HRX regime and opes the doorway to its many facets.

It’s a holistic strength and conditioning routine, interspersed with various movement modules such as zero momentum rep, primal movements, compound movements and conditioning routines. Its target is to strengthen the core, add muscle, and aid in recovery from an injury. It makes workout intense and increases the caloric expenditure during and after it, resulting in sustained fat loss over a period of time, shares Telang who works at Cult Fit gym. “ZMR (zero momentum rep) is an important part of this workout. It is a weight training methodology that puts pressure on exactly that part of the muscle that needs to be worked upon along with forcing the body to engage the entire core group of muscles. An athlete performs every repetition in a slow and controlled fashion, which promotes muscle growth in a safe environment for the joints,” he says.

Telang feels happy that people have now begun to enquire and enroll in HRX programmes, this year more than before. There is a rising consciousness about what this regime can offer as opposed to a general training programme that ignores one or the other parameter of fitness.

HRX is relevant in today’s day and time because of increase in sedentary lifestyles. “A lot of times people don’t understand the imbalances occurring due to sitting long hours or the endless travel schedule. The major focus of HRX is on improving the range of motion, full body strength, and core activation. This workout ensures counter muscle activation in every movement and ensures unanimity in joint range of motion while building a lot of strength,” he says.He hopes the coming time too accelerates HRX’s growing popularity.

In a nutshell

