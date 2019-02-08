LG vs Delhi government: Apex court likely to pronounce verdict next week

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict next week on a batch of petitions challenging a Delhi High Court order that the Lieutenant Governor is the administrator of the national capital.

The petitioners, including the Delhi government, had also challenged some circulars issued by the Central government empowering the Lt. Governor to take decisions in certain areas overriding the elected state government. The AAP government and the Centre are at loggerheads on some issues, including the posting of officials.During the mentioning, the bench headed by Justice A K Sikri said the judgment was expected any time next week after senior counsel Indira Jaising mentioned that it was reserved on November 1 last year. She added that as per the apex court’s previous judgment, the order should be pronounced within three months after it was reserved.

A constitution bench had earlier ruled that the Lt. Governor had no independent decision-making power and had to act on the advice of the elected government.