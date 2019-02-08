Home Cities Delhi

Many private nursery schools flouting admission norms in Delhi: Parents

Many parents are a tensed lot as their children do not figure in the first list of selected candidates for nursery admissions that was released this week.

Published: 08th February 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Many parents are a tensed lot as their children do not figure in the first list of selected candidates for nursery admissions that was released this week. Some of them have complained that they are being asked by schools to block the seats in two-three days even though the Directorate of Education (DoE) has given them time till February 12 for resolving their queries.

As per the schedule for admission to nursery and entry level classes, Delhi schools released the first list of general category students on their official websites on Monday. The next list is likely to come out on February 21. “I had applied to around 20 schools for my son, but his name did not appear on any list… We are disappointed and waiting for the second list now,” said Prakriti, a resident of east Delhi.

A few schools are allegedly flouting guidelines and giving admissions on ‘First Come First Serve’ criteria despite children’s name appearing on the list. A woman, who had applied to Indraprastha School, Paschim Vihar, said though her kid was selected by ‘Draw Of Lots’ method, no information was shared about it on the school’s website or at the notice board. “My kid was shortlisted through DOL and now if I put registration number and DOB, it shows ‘your ward is not shortlisted’. Later, they said I am unable to see my child’s name due to some technical issue. My concern is how will parents get to know if their ward is shortlisted or not,” she said.

Others complained that some private schools are still making Aadhaar card compulsory at the time of providing documents, in violation of the Supreme Court orders and also of directions issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).  

Sumit Vohra, who runs admissionsnursery.com, an online portal for parent community, said he has received several such complaints.“Some schools are not giving admissions even after children are getting selected in lottery. They are making excuses like technical error. Many schools have given only two-three days, which is totally against the DoE guidelines,” he said.The Directorate of Education should take punitive action against such schools, Vohra added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi private school

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp