Many private nursery schools flouting admission norms in Delhi: Parents

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Many parents are a tensed lot as their children do not figure in the first list of selected candidates for nursery admissions that was released this week. Some of them have complained that they are being asked by schools to block the seats in two-three days even though the Directorate of Education (DoE) has given them time till February 12 for resolving their queries.

As per the schedule for admission to nursery and entry level classes, Delhi schools released the first list of general category students on their official websites on Monday. The next list is likely to come out on February 21. “I had applied to around 20 schools for my son, but his name did not appear on any list… We are disappointed and waiting for the second list now,” said Prakriti, a resident of east Delhi.

A few schools are allegedly flouting guidelines and giving admissions on ‘First Come First Serve’ criteria despite children’s name appearing on the list. A woman, who had applied to Indraprastha School, Paschim Vihar, said though her kid was selected by ‘Draw Of Lots’ method, no information was shared about it on the school’s website or at the notice board. “My kid was shortlisted through DOL and now if I put registration number and DOB, it shows ‘your ward is not shortlisted’. Later, they said I am unable to see my child’s name due to some technical issue. My concern is how will parents get to know if their ward is shortlisted or not,” she said.

Others complained that some private schools are still making Aadhaar card compulsory at the time of providing documents, in violation of the Supreme Court orders and also of directions issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Sumit Vohra, who runs admissionsnursery.com, an online portal for parent community, said he has received several such complaints.“Some schools are not giving admissions even after children are getting selected in lottery. They are making excuses like technical error. Many schools have given only two-three days, which is totally against the DoE guidelines,” he said.The Directorate of Education should take punitive action against such schools, Vohra added.