Parliamentary panel raps Union Territories for poor fund utilisation

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary standing committee has pointed out sub-optimal expenditure incurred by most of the Union Territories, saying unless they utilized their funds properly, their demands for more funds might not be heeded.

The panel on Ministry of Home Affairs, headed by Congress leader P Chidambaram, said it was aware that the UTs had been pleading for more funds every fiscal for development activities, but the trend of expenditure was not convincing enough to justify the demands for higher allocations.’ The Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Diu and Daman, Chandigarh and Delhi come under the administrative control of the ministry of home affairs.

In its report to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the panel said, “The committee fears that unless the UTs establish strong fund utilisation credentials, their demands for higher allocations may not be acceded by the ministry of finance.”

The committee asked the UTs to demonstrate a strong conviction for achieving optimal fund utilisation in every quarter.