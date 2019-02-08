Protest at Jamia: Goons beat up two girl students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two girl students of Jamia Millia Islamia were allegedly beaten on Thursday during a protest against a professor who is facing various charges, including sexual harassment.

Simeen Anjum, a protestor, said the march was organised to demand the resignation of Applied Arts Head of Department Hafeez Ahmed for sexual harassment, regional discrimination and other issues. “We have been protesting indefinitely for eight days demanding his resignation. While the students were protesting outside their faculty, goons escorting the HOD physically assaulted the protesting students,” Anjum claimed. Two students, she said, were “brutally beaten up”.

Students protested outside the V-C’s office demanding the resignation of the HOD. “The administration hasn’t given any response. We are holding a large protest, in which over 500 students are expected to participate on Friday,” said Anjum.

The professor, however, said the allegations were “fabricated”. Ahmed claimed he was attacked by a mob on Thursday evening in the campus. “For five hours, I was locked in my department today. When I moved out with security, I was attacked. I have no idea about these girls having beaten up,” he added.