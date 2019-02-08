Home Cities Delhi

Students demanding better employment opportunities bring Delhi to standstill 

Students from various universities marched from the Red Fort to Parliament Street demanding better employment and educational opportunities.

Youths listen to a leader after the march culminated on Thursday | Parveen NEGI

By Express News Service

The Young India National Coordination Committee led the ‘Young India Adhikar March’ on Thursday.
Slogans of ‘Inquilab zindabad’, ‘Ab jumlebaazi nahi chalegi’ resonated as students from institutions such as Ambedkar University, Delhi University, Allahabad University, Hyderabad University marched on, bringing traffic to a halt on several major roads and intersections.

The police said the gathering was of around 4,000 people. DMK MP Kanimozhi, who addressed the students at the end of the march, said many young Indians have come to free the country from “this fascist government”.

“We know how students have been silenced ever since this government came to power. Today we are here to say in one voice that we won’t tolerate this anymore. I am so happy to see you coming together against this government and intolerance,” she said.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav said the ‘JP movement’ had dislodged the government and this movement by the students also has the same potential. Former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar also took to the stage to express solidarity with the students. 

