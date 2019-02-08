‘Trust and reliable information basis of matrimonial services’

By Express News Service

THE matrimonial market is the only industry which has developed an indigenous model of business activities after taking careful and meticulous consideration of the conventional local social and economic realities. The wedding industry in India is over $15billion, and the online matrimonial market is expected to reach $318million by 2020. But, the changing times have impacted the institution of marriage, just like it has affected many others. In India, arranged marriages have been the norm since time immemorial but in the last two decades we have seen a sea change.

Now more and more youngsters want to marry a person of their choice rather than that of their parents. Youngsters visit many matrimonial sites, but many times end up getting duped. Sensing the need of a secure and trustworthy matrimonial website, NRI entrepreneur Gorav Aggarwal started lovevivah.com in 2012. It is a technology-driven Indian matrimonial matchmaking platfom providing a 360-degree solution to all prospective brides and grooms, not just in India but USA, Canada, UK, Australia and Singapore also.

“Trust and reliable information is the basis of any matrimonial service.

We have been witness to a lot of harassment cases because many dating sites and matrimonial sites became a mode to harass and stalk women. Security and trustworthiness became the biggest issues faced by the industry and government but nobody tried to address these issues, not even the industry. There were only verbal deliberations but hardly any action on the ground,” says Aggarwal. “We set up LoveVivah.com with the only aim of providing secure, safe and trustworthy platform for marriages,” he adds.

LoveVivah.com has a five-point authentication program where all the profiles and data information is verified using email, mobile number, Aadhaar number and social platforms like Facebook and LinkedIn. It provides more authenticity, trust, and peace of mind, particularly to the female members and their parents. Every single profile is heavily screened, no matter how premium it is. “Nobody is given access to the database without the five-step verification,” says Aggarwal.