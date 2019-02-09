Home Cities Delhi

14-year-old boy stabbed to death by three juveniles over friendship with one of the accused's 'girlfriend'

During interrogation, the juveniles told police that the girlfriend of one of them became friends with victim. A few weeks ago, the boy was asked not to speak to the girl but he continued to do so.

Published: 09th February 2019 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by three juveniles in central Delhi over his friendship with the girlfriend of one of the accused, police said Saturday.

The three accused have been apprehended, they said. When the boy was standing near his house on Friday night, four boys called him to discuss some matter.

However, the discussion led to a quarrel following which they allegedly stabbed him multiple times, a police official said.

As the victim screamed for help, the accused fled from the spot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by his mother where he succumbed to his injuries, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the juveniles told police that the girlfriend of one of them became friends with victim. A few weeks ago, the boy was asked not to speak to the girl but he continued to do so, the officer said.

Enraged over this, the accused hatched a conspiracy with his three friends and killed the boy, he said, adding police are still trying to trace another accused involved in the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Murder Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp