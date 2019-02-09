Home Cities Delhi

70 per cent biometric authentication via smartphones by 2022

This increasing interest in biometric authentication is due to lower costs and improved user experience. 

Published: 09th February 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Biometric

Image used for representation purpose only

By Express News Service

By 2022, 70 per cent of organisations using biometric authentication for workforce access will implement it via smartphone apps, regardless of the endpoint device being used, according to global research firm Gartner. It also predicts that by 2022, 40 per cent of global mid-size and larger organisations will use IAM (Identity and Access Management) capabilities delivered as software as a Service (SaaS) to fulfill most of their needs. 

This increasing interest in biometric authentication is due to lower costs and improved user experience. 
“Biometric authentication uses biological or behavioural traits unique to each person and offers better UX/CX (user experience/customer experience) and accountability than other common methods. Implementing this via smartphone apps provides more consistency in UX/CX and is technically simpler than supporting it directly on a variety of different endpoint devices,” said Ant Allan, research vice-president at Gartner.

Mid-size and large organisations looking to implement biometric authentication through mobile apps have to be aware that biometric approaches that can be readily supported on any smartphone are vulnerable to presentation attacks or “spoofing” using photos, videos, voice recordings and so on. To prevent this, detection or “liveness testing” is essential for such implementation, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
biometric authentication smartphones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp