A heritage walk to examine landfills

By Express News Service

Delhi’s reckless consumerism produces tonnes of garbage every day that has now piled up in three landfills that are an eyesore in the city: Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla. There are colonies of scavengers living near these sites that have been completely overlooked by the capital city that boasts of a spick and span Lutyens zone. They go to these toxic landfills each day, looking for plastic wares, milk packets, jute boris, glass bottles, copper wires, electronic wastes: anything that can help them earn bare minimum income in order to survive.

A heritage walk, conducted as part of the second edition of India Heritage Walk Festival (IHWF), will take the participants to the dumpsite in Okhla in south Delhi to see the impact of the garbage and where it ends.

Delhi is among 37 cities hosting the month-long, multi-city IHWF 2019, organised jointly by Sahapedia (sahapedia.org), the online resource on Indian arts and culture, and UNESCO, to encourage citizens to explore the heritage of their cities and towns.

This walk to the Okhla landfill on February 10 will bust the myth about plastic recycling and reveal the toxicity that every piece of plastic creates. The bloating mountains of garbage are proof of the fact that irrespective of the colour of the dustbin that plastic is disposed in, harms the environment and is not a solution for sustainable living.

Mohit Gupta, an engineer, explorer nd travel enthusiast who organises green travel workshops, will lead the walk during which the participants will first have a meal at the market and collect the garbage they are generating. Then they will head to the dumpsite to see the impact of the produced garbage.

Heritage walk in Old Delhi

Another heritage walk in the city on February 9 will take the attendees to Purani Dilli or Old Delhi, the flag bearer of Delhi’s rich history. Experiencing the city through the camera lens, the participants would delve into the historic evolution of the city through street photography. Dinesh Khanna, of Delhi Photo Festival will lead this walk.