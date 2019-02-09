Home Cities Delhi

A one-stop software for all accounts-keeping

The software currently has 1,300 users who pay an average of $20 per month.

Published: 09th February 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Merrchant, a cloud-based business operating software launched two years ago by Raletta Technology, have made it easier for business enterprises to monitor their projects and manage them more efficiently.According to Navrajvir Singh Chabra and Ishaan Mishra, founders of the Indore-based firm, Merrchant is a one-stop solution and the only cloud-based business operating software solution that provides all enterprise-level features — including accounting, HRM, CRM, etc — in one place.

The software currently has 1,300 users who pay an average of $20 per month. Since it is cloud-based, the subscriptions are monthly, yearly or five-yearly. Merrchant accounts for 75 per cent of the firm’s total turnover ($1 million).

The realisation that there isn’t a single business operating software in the market that integrates all the business functions, even though the IT industry is dominated by small businesses and is expected to reach $2,461.1 billion by 2019, gave rise to the idea of Merrchant, said the founders, in their mid-20s. “We wanted to make business functions like accounting easier, effective and more user-friendly,” said Navrajvir. 

“While softwares like Xero and Zoho reduce hassle for accountants, they don’t integrate all the necessary business functions in one platform,” he said.The competition is less but stiff when it comes to accounting, said Ishaan. While global competitors such as Xero, SAP and Zoho have well-established software, Tally ERP is the biggest Indian competitor.

Meanwhile, Merrchant too poses as a competitor to other applications such as Trello in project management, Shopify in POS and Salesforce in CRM, he said.“Our team will focus on winning new customers every day till the end of March 2019 and achieve the goal of having 10,000 daily active users. Once it gains traction, it wouldn’t be hard to gain one million daily users by 2019-end,” said Navrajvir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp