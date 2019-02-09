AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal’s car attacked, BJP denies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s convoy was allegedly stopped by black flag wielding Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Narela in northwest Delhi on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government lost little time to “strongly condemn the attack on the chief minister’s vehicle by BJP workers in police presence.”Tearing into the saffron party, the Kejriwal government issued a statement saying that the attack on the CM on Friday was the fifth such incident over the last three years and the partial stance of the Delhi Police is clearly evident from the fact that it has not filed a single charge sheet in any of these cases.

The chief minister was on his way to Narela, along with PWD minister Satyendar Jain and the local MLA, to inaugurate a development project when his convoy allegedly came under attack.According to videos that are doing the rounds of social media, the CM’s car is seen as being surrounded by a group of people carrying black flags. BJP flags are also clearly visible in the video.

However, the Delhi Police denied any such attack took place. “There was no attack (on the CM’s convoy). It was just a protest staged by former BJP MLA Neel Daman Khatri. It was a routine political protest against the Delhi government. Slogans were raised against the government. We haven’t received any complaint. The Chief Minister attended the event and was escorted out safely,” Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, outer north, told this newspaper.

“It was only a protest. There was no damage to the (CM’s) car. The footage, too, makes it amply clear that there wasn’t any attack on the CM’s convoy. Only slogans were raised. The situation was controlled in reasonable time. His car wasn’t stopped for 30 minutes as the AAP is claiming,” a Delhi Police statement said.

However, the AAP government countered the police claim saying, “Delhi Police can say what it wants, but the CM’s convoy was stopped for half-an-hour. BJP workers surrounded the CM’s vehicle, blocked it and banged on its window panes with sticks in full public view.”The BJP owned up to the protest, in a statement, saying “local BJP workers, under the leadership of Khatri, protested against the government as it is responsible for not allowing expansion of the Metro, (and progress in) health and education fields in outer Delhi”.