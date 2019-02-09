Home Cities Delhi

AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal’s car attacked, BJP denies

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s convoy was allegedly stopped by black flag wielding Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Narela in northwest Delhi on Friday.

Published: 09th February 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

BJP supporters block CM Kejriwal’s convoy and wave black flags at him at Narela on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s convoy was allegedly stopped by black flag wielding Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Narela in northwest Delhi on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government lost little time to “strongly condemn the attack on the chief minister’s vehicle by BJP workers in police presence.”Tearing into the saffron party, the Kejriwal government issued a statement saying that the attack on the CM on Friday was the fifth such incident over the last three years and the partial stance of the Delhi Police is clearly evident from the fact that it has not filed a single charge sheet in any of these cases.

The chief minister was on his way to Narela, along with PWD minister Satyendar Jain and the local MLA, to inaugurate a development project when his convoy allegedly came under attack.According to videos that are doing the rounds of social media, the CM’s car is seen as being surrounded by a group of people carrying black flags. BJP flags are also clearly visible in the video.

However, the Delhi Police denied any such attack took place. “There was no attack (on the CM’s convoy). It was just a protest staged by former BJP MLA Neel Daman Khatri. It was a routine political protest against the Delhi government. Slogans were raised against the government. We haven’t received any complaint. The Chief Minister attended the event and was escorted out safely,” Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, outer north, told this newspaper.

“It was only a protest. There was no damage to the (CM’s) car. The footage, too, makes it amply clear that there wasn’t any attack on the CM’s convoy. Only slogans were raised. The situation was controlled in reasonable time. His car wasn’t stopped for 30 minutes as the AAP is claiming,” a Delhi Police statement said.

However, the AAP government countered the police claim saying, “Delhi Police can say what it wants, but the CM’s convoy was stopped for half-an-hour. BJP workers surrounded the CM’s vehicle, blocked it and banged on its window panes with sticks in full public view.”The BJP owned up to the protest, in a statement, saying “local BJP workers, under the leadership of Khatri, protested against the government as it is responsible for not allowing expansion of the Metro, (and progress in) health and education fields in outer Delhi”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp