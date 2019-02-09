‘AI to drive banking in 2019’

By Express News Service

The year 2019 will witness the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by banks in order to provide even more customer-specific experience, said a study by Infosys. The Infosys Finacle — part of EdgeVerve Systems, a product subsidiary of Infosys — released its annual banking trends forecast for the year 2019.

The report, based on consultation with subject matter experts and experience of working with banks in 100 countries, captures 12 business and technology trends that will influence banking over the next 12 months and beyond.

It observes that banks across the world have begun their digital transformation journeys, and in 2019, the focus will be on how to accelerate this journey, with Open Banking and API-led business models playing a key role.As per the report, the banks were already using AI in customer services and fraud management, and will scale this up. The technology will find greater application in compliance, precision marketing and even talent management. The banks will create highly personalised, dynamic customer experiences that adapt to the customers’ context, including their emotional state, at all times, it said.

“While customer journeys will still be designed for unique personas, rather than unique individuals, embedded insights from machine learning and analytics will further tailor them to the specific needs of each customer,” said the report.

The banks worldwide will also use Blockchain in banking, will expand, and large networks will become crucial for meaningful value. Public cloud will emerge as the preferred choice of tier-2 and tier-3 banks looking to expand operations. API-driven business initiatives and new digital channels will also drive adoption, the report pointed out. It added that banks will enhance their security controls and make significant investments in security talent, tools and expertise to combat the rising threat from evolved hacking techniques.

The report said that workforce and culture practices will adapt to attract and retain multi-generational talent. Banks will also welcome talent from outside of banking to become more diverse in a world of blurring industry boundaries, it said.