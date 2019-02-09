BJP goes to L-G against govt in JNU sedition case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leaders met Lieutenant General Anil Baijal on Friday on the “deliberate delay” by the Kejriwal government in sanctioning prosecution against former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, and others, in the JNU sedition case.Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, along with party MLAs OP Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan, urged the L-G’s intervention in the matter.

According to BJP leaders, there is an “inordinate, deliberate and planned delay by CM Kejriwal in withholding sanction for filing charge sheet by Delhi Police in (the) sedition case against former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar and others.”

Delhi Police filed the charge sheet in the sedition case a month ago, requesting the government’s nod to act against the accused. Howver, the government has been allegedly sitting on the matter since.“We are studying the charge sheet. The police itself took three years to file it. So, the government is also taking some time to look into it,” the CM said on Thursday.“CM is behaving in the manner unbecoming of his position. There seems to be tacit support to the accused in the case,” Gupta said.

‘CM lied’

A BJP delegation, led by Union Minister Vijay Goel, met the Chief Election Commissioner on Friday accusing CM Kejriwal of lying about the party removing the names of 30 lakh voters in the city from the voters’ list.