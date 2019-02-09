Home Cities Delhi

Call for Modi government’s ouster at launch of lynching book

When Akhlaq’s lynching happened in Dadri, there was a huge hue and cry.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A host of eminent personalities, including senior advocate Prashant Bhushan and Vadgam MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, on Friday called for the ouster of the Modi government in 2019 and constructive development of the society post the Lok Sabha polls.Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the book ‘Lynch Files - The forgotten saga of victims of hate crime’ by veteran journalist Ziya Us Salam, Bhushan said it is important that such incidents are compiled and properly documented for posterity.

“I would like to congratulate Ziya saab for the book, as it is very important for the present times. We have been witnessing something horrible and terrible. Lynching is another form of rioting — a one-sided form of rioting. We are witnessing a collaboration of police machinery with the perpetrators of such heinous crimes. We are also seeing normalization of such crimes. It has been facilitated by lynch mobs on the streets and also on social media. I hope this comes to an end when the current dispensation is booted out in the next three months,” he said.

Salam said his sole intention to write the book was to make sure that no sequel of it was needed in the future. Speaking about the book and lynchings in general, he said, “Just one word which goes against our mind, psyche, we feel we have been lynched. Just think about those who have died.

When Akhlaq’s lynching happened in Dadri, there was a huge hue and cry. The society was shocked and deeply distressed. We had never heard of such things. We have had communal riots in the past but lynchings are different, as in these cases, the culprits boast about their deeds.”

Striking out at the BJP for the prevailing situation in the country, Mevani said that lynchings are only a manifestation of the cultural filth that the saffron party had accumulated over the years. “There are two distinct festures about the way Akhlaq and Junaid were killed. Firstly, all accused are confident no harm will befall them. Secondly, such incidents keep happening as the government not only shelters the culprits and but also felicitates them. This is a pre-planned conspiracy,” he said. 

A chorus against hate crime
Gujrat MLA Jignesh Mevani with writer Ziya Us Salam at the launch of the latter’s book in New Delhi on Friday | shekhar yadav

