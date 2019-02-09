Home Cities Delhi

Celebrate singlehood the Irish way

All those singles out there, don’t get too depressed as the Valentine’s week gets underway.

Published: 09th February 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Take time out and head over to The Irish House, the neighbourhood pub which has got you covered with a bunch of cool stuff to celebrate your singlehood between February 8 and February 15. Drop by with a fellow single comrade and let go of any baggage by smashing the piñata and dumping your ex's stuff.

You can also gear up for an awesome “high”-spirited experience with the potent range of special singles’ themed LIIT’s because after all, love is too mainstream and why should only couples have all the fun?
 The seven special singles’ themed LIIT’s are sure to make you want to drink to all the joys or even the sorrows! You can choose from Love Gone Bad - Jim Beam, vodka, white rum, gin, sambuca, triple sec, and blue curacao, topped with pineapple juice and candied pineapple. 

Or gear up for a legendary Irish hangover with The Heartless Narcissist — Jameson, Jim Beam, vodka, gin, triple sec and a dash of angostura bitters topped with coke. Else sip on Cupid’s Broken Arrow — vodka, white rum, gin, tequila, absinthe and triple sec topped with cranberry juice; or The Colour Changing Ex with Jim Beam, vodka, gin, coconut rum, blue curacao and grenadine topped with pineapple juice and an alcohol-doused candy stick; amongst others like conceited raspberry, salt in the wound.

What 
The Irish House Singles’ Week
Where 
The Irish House, Nehru Place, Connaught Place and Noida
When 
February 8 to 15, 2019
Time
 12:00pm to 1:00am

