Chidambaram quizzed in INX case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday questioned former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with a money laundering probe related to INX Media.The veteran Congress leader was quizzed the day after the agency grilled his son Karti Chidambaram in connection with the same case for about six hours. Chidamabara, who was summoned to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), arrived at the agency’s office at around 11 am.

The former finance minister had also been grilled earlier in the case.

ED had registered the PMLA case on the basis of an FIR filed by the CBI and had alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of R305 crore in 2007, when Chidambaram was the finance minister.

It registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the Enforcement Directorate’s equivalent of a police FIR, against the accused named in the CBI complaint, including Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors — Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

The agency has alleged that Karti received money from INX Media, using his influence, to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of FIPB conditions to receive investments from Mauritius.

The ED also attached Karti’s assets worth an estimated `54 crore, in India and abroad.