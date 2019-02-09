Home Cities Delhi

Choppergate: Khaitan gets judicial custody till Feb 20

The court had earlier extended by six days the custody of Khaitan to ED, which had arrested him on January 25 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A city court on Friday sent AugustaWestland VVIP chopper scam accused Gautam Khaitan to judicial custody till February 20 in connection with a fresh case of alleged possession and laundering of black money.Khaitan, a lawyer, was produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) requested that he be sent to judicial custody. He then moved a bail application saying he was not required for further probe in the case. The court has sought ED’s reply by February 15 in the matter.

The court had earlier extended by six days the custody of Khaitan to ED, which had arrested him on January 25 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The lawyer is already facing prosecution in a case related to AgustaWestland in which he was granted bail.

In a related development, another chopper case accused Rajeev Saxena’s custody with the ED was extended by four days. The ED sought his further custody before the court, saying the probe is at a crucial stage.The court had earlier extended the custody by as many days after ED had said that he was required for being put face-to-face with Khaitan.

ED alleged that in connivance with Khaitan, Saxena provided a global corporate structure for laundering illegal proceeds of the crime for payment to various political persons, bureaucrats and Air Force officials to influence the contract to supply 12 VVIP helicopters in favour of AgustaWestland. Saxena is one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the case.

