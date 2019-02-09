Home Cities Delhi

Convict gets nod to attend family event

Ahmad was sentenced to life imprisonment for the killing of Delhi Police inspector M C Sharma in the encounter.

Published: 09th February 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 09:07 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has granted one-day parole to a suspected Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative, serving life term for killing a police officer in the 2008 Batla House encounter, to attend his sister’s wedding, but directed that he will go there in police custody.The court said the convict, Shahzad Ahmad, shall be taken on Saturday in “proper police escort” to attend the marriage of his sister at Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. If required, the court said, the in-charge of the police escort team can keep the convict overnight in a lock-up at the local police station during the course of the journey.

Ahmad was sentenced to life imprisonment for the killing of Delhi Police inspector M C Sharma in the encounter. In its order, the court  said expenses of the journey, including Ahmad and the police party’s train tickets, shall be initially borne by the jail authorities and would be reimbursed by the petitioner before the next date of hearing in the trial court on February 16.

Delhi government additional standing counsel (criminal) Rajesh Mahajan opposed the grant of parole, saying five criminal cases are registered against Ahmad. He said if parole was to be granted, then  the petitioner should be sent in police custody as was done earlier by a court two years ago.The high court’s order came on Ahmad’s plea seeking parole for a week to attend his sister’s wedding scheduled to be held on February 9 evening.  With Agency inputs

