Green norms: Cong gets notice for head office 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The court of Financial Commissioner has issued a notice to the Congress and the city government after it received complaints that the construction of the party’s new headquarters did not follow environmental norms and it did not obtain ‘consent to establish’ from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC),The appellate authority has asked the government, the party, and the DPCC to appear for a hearing on April 9.

From 24, Akbar Road, the Congress headquarters will be shifted to Kotla Road once the building comes up in Central Delhi. Environment activist Vikrant Tongad had filed a case with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had transferred it to the court of Financial Commissioner in Delhi. Tongad alleged that trees were felled and that groundwater is being extracted for construction of underground parking.

“The party is guilty of contravening Section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 for continuing with the construction of their headquarters at the site in question without obtaining any Consent to Establish under the said enactments,” the plea had said.

While the DPCC had earlier said that the headquarters is below 20,000 square meters and hence does not require any clearance, the petition called the reply “completely baseless and not based on any inspection report”.

“The office has six storeys with parking facilities located under the ground and is located on a two acre plot amounting up to approximately 8,100 square meters. It is logically derivable that even if the headquarters is built on half of the allotted plot of two acres i.e. one acre (4,050 square meters) it still would occupy a built area of 24,000 square meters, excluding the underground parking,” said Tongad.

“It is submitted that the Congress headquarters has a built up area more than 20,000 square meters, that without prejudice it is submitted that even if the built up area fall under 20,000 square meters, it falls under the Orange category of industries and requires consent under the provisions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981,” the petition had said.