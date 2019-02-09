Home Cities Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia sends prof on leave over sexual harassment charges

Dean, Faculty of Fine Arts, Prof. Nuzhat Kazmi will be the officiating HoD.    

Published: 09th February 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia students have been on a protest since February 1 | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Jamia Millia Islamia sent Prof. Hafeez Ahmad, Head of Department (HoD), Applied Arts, Faculty of Fine Arts on leave after students accused him of sexual harassment.It also suspended three male students with immediate effect and debarred them from entering the university and attending classes for two weeks after girls were allegedly assaulted during a protest on Thursday.

Dean, Faculty of Fine Arts, Prof. Nuzhat Kazmi will be the officiating HoD.    
“University Administration has already assured protesting students that all their demands will be looked into. Selection committee of guest teachers will be held to meet the shortage of teachers in the Dept of Applied Arts. Classes in the Depart of Applied Arts and other departments of Faculty of Fine Arts are running as usual,” the varsity said in a statement.

“The protesting students are being misled by other factions who are not stake holders and backed by certain vested elements who want to destabilise the peaceful academic environment of the university.”
It also appealed to all the protesting students of the Faculty of Fine Arts to join classes. Meanwhile, the JNUSU and the AISA extended support to the Jamia students who are protesting against their HoD over sexual harassment.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamia Millia Islamia Hafeez Ahmad sexual harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp