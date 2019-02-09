Jamia Millia Islamia sends prof on leave over sexual harassment charges

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jamia Millia Islamia sent Prof. Hafeez Ahmad, Head of Department (HoD), Applied Arts, Faculty of Fine Arts on leave after students accused him of sexual harassment.It also suspended three male students with immediate effect and debarred them from entering the university and attending classes for two weeks after girls were allegedly assaulted during a protest on Thursday.

Dean, Faculty of Fine Arts, Prof. Nuzhat Kazmi will be the officiating HoD.

“University Administration has already assured protesting students that all their demands will be looked into. Selection committee of guest teachers will be held to meet the shortage of teachers in the Dept of Applied Arts. Classes in the Depart of Applied Arts and other departments of Faculty of Fine Arts are running as usual,” the varsity said in a statement.

“The protesting students are being misled by other factions who are not stake holders and backed by certain vested elements who want to destabilise the peaceful academic environment of the university.”

It also appealed to all the protesting students of the Faculty of Fine Arts to join classes. Meanwhile, the JNUSU and the AISA extended support to the Jamia students who are protesting against their HoD over sexual harassment.