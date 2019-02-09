Microsoft India increases focus on Northeastern states

By Express News Service

Microsoft India announced plans to increase investments in the eight Northeastern states of India. The company said it will focus on the education sector, enhancing transportation and utilities, and enabling better citizen services in the Northeast by harnessing Artificial Intelligence and cloud technologies.

As part of its commitment to partner in the transformation of the region, Microsoft signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Sikkim to revamp the educational system in the state. Under the MoU, Microsoft will support Sikkim to build New Age tech capacity among students and faculty in government schools in the state.

This will include integration of IT content in state board curriculum to build student capacity, whole school reform through the Microsoft Innovative Schools programme, enhancing digital literacy and digital citizenship, among others.

Microsoft has been working closely with several state governments in India to support their digital infrastructure, enhance their citizen services and drive efficiencies in their administrative and governance operations. It is deploying AI and cloud computing solutions to transform services in different areas including education, agriculture and healthcare.

