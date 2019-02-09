Home Cities Delhi

Microsoft India increases focus on Northeastern states

Microsoft India announced plans to increase investments in the eight Northeastern states of India.

Published: 09th February 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Microsoft India announced plans to increase investments in the eight Northeastern states of India. The company said it will focus on the education sector, enhancing transportation and utilities, and enabling better citizen services in the Northeast by harnessing Artificial Intelligence and cloud technologies.

As part of its commitment to partner in the transformation of the region, Microsoft signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Sikkim to revamp the educational system in the state. Under the MoU, Microsoft will support Sikkim to build New Age tech capacity among students and faculty in government schools in the state.

This will include integration of IT content in state board curriculum to build student capacity, whole school reform through the Microsoft Innovative Schools programme, enhancing digital literacy and digital citizenship, among others.

Microsoft has been working closely with several state governments in India to support their digital infrastructure, enhance their citizen services and drive efficiencies in their administrative and governance operations. It is deploying AI and cloud computing solutions to transform services in different areas including education, agriculture and healthcare. 

microsoft clout
● Microsoft has been working closely with several state governments in India to support their digital infrastructure
● It is deploying AI and cloud computing solutions to transform services in areas such as education, agriculture and healthcare
● Close to 150 government departments and SOEs across states are currently powered by the Microsoft cloud

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp