Home Cities Delhi

Noida hospital fire: City magistrate starts inquiry 

Rescuers had to break windows and glass of the façade to evacuate the patients trapped inside the building.

Published: 09th February 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 NOIDA : City Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Mishra began an inquiry on Friday into the fire incident at a private hospital in which patients had to be evacuated after they were trapped inside the building.
Mishra said he has called a meeting of experts from different departments to look into the blaze at the Metro Hospital & Heart Institute in Noida’s Sector 12 on Thursday. 

Rescuers had to break windows and glass of the façade to evacuate the patients trapped inside the building. Sixty-six patients, including 16 in the ICU, were inside the hospital. Over 65 people were evacuated and shifted to a branch hospital in Sector 11. The fire was brought under control by 10 fire engines within an hour.  

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate BN Singh had ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.
 “We have sealed the hospital area and the inquiry has been initiated. I will call a meeting of the experts from different departments today,” Mishra said, adding that the report will be submitted to the DM within a fortnight.Hospital chairperson Dr Purshotam Lal had claimed that all fire safety measures were in place in the building. “We evacuated everyone as soon as we could,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp