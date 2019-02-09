Noida hospital fire: City magistrate starts inquiry 

By Express News Service

NOIDA : City Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Mishra began an inquiry on Friday into the fire incident at a private hospital in which patients had to be evacuated after they were trapped inside the building.

Mishra said he has called a meeting of experts from different departments to look into the blaze at the Metro Hospital & Heart Institute in Noida’s Sector 12 on Thursday.

Rescuers had to break windows and glass of the façade to evacuate the patients trapped inside the building. Sixty-six patients, including 16 in the ICU, were inside the hospital. Over 65 people were evacuated and shifted to a branch hospital in Sector 11. The fire was brought under control by 10 fire engines within an hour.

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate BN Singh had ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

“We have sealed the hospital area and the inquiry has been initiated. I will call a meeting of the experts from different departments today,” Mishra said, adding that the report will be submitted to the DM within a fortnight.Hospital chairperson Dr Purshotam Lal had claimed that all fire safety measures were in place in the building. “We evacuated everyone as soon as we could,” he said.