Home Cities Delhi

‘Optimise use of mechanical road sweepers’    

The office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday issued an advisory to the MCDs to optimise use of mechanical road sweepers for checking air pollution.

Published: 09th February 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday issued an advisory to the MCDs to optimise use of mechanical road sweepers for checking air pollution.According to the advisory, the issue of air pollution has multi-dimensional aspects and the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have an important role in tackling the menace.

The Lt Governor highlighted that one of the major contributors to air pollution in Delhi is particulate matter produced through re-suspension of road dust caused by moving traffic. One of the ways to remove particulate matter  pollution load is mechanical sweeping, Baijal said.

Currently, 45 mechanical road sweepers in Delhi are being operated by the three MCDs the New Delhi Municipal Council. These mechanical road sweepers were specifically procured as a part of the measures to check air pollution in Delhi. 

“The Lt Governor  advised all ULBs to initiate necessary action as per the available expert advice/third party audit report and ensure optimum utilisation of MRS (Mechanical Road Sweepers) in Delhi,” the statement said. “The ULBs were also advised to carry out scientific assessment of requirement of additional MRSs (if any) in their jurisdiction to improve sanitation operations. Clean roads will lead to clean air in Delhi.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp