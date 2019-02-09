By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday issued an advisory to the MCDs to optimise use of mechanical road sweepers for checking air pollution.According to the advisory, the issue of air pollution has multi-dimensional aspects and the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have an important role in tackling the menace.

The Lt Governor highlighted that one of the major contributors to air pollution in Delhi is particulate matter produced through re-suspension of road dust caused by moving traffic. One of the ways to remove particulate matter pollution load is mechanical sweeping, Baijal said.

Currently, 45 mechanical road sweepers in Delhi are being operated by the three MCDs the New Delhi Municipal Council. These mechanical road sweepers were specifically procured as a part of the measures to check air pollution in Delhi.

“The Lt Governor advised all ULBs to initiate necessary action as per the available expert advice/third party audit report and ensure optimum utilisation of MRS (Mechanical Road Sweepers) in Delhi,” the statement said. “The ULBs were also advised to carry out scientific assessment of requirement of additional MRSs (if any) in their jurisdiction to improve sanitation operations. Clean roads will lead to clean air in Delhi.”