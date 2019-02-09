Poetry painting a lyrical language

Home Cities Delhi

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Roots are what they are. They go deep within the ground as they do deep within the conscience. No matter how much the winds of suffering shake them, they stand undeterred. The analogy resonates with the way poetess Kanika Aurora looks at words. In its hypnotic power, she finds solace. Off late, she has submerged herself into the mesmerising universe of acclaimed essayist and poetess, Amrita Pritam. On her birth centenary, she presents Ek Thi Amrita. This is her poetic tribute to Pritam’s journey of words and worlds, says Aurora.

Kanika Aurora

Her voice cracks with excitement as she speaks of her admiration for Pritam. “Just look at the women, how impeccable, and how far ahead of her time she was. The world appreciated her but sadly her own country didn’t in the way that she deserved it,” says Aurora.So, hopelessly besotted by this maverick Punjabi novelist and poetess of the 20th century, Aurora wasn’t to recreate some of her magic on stage.

Though she was born in Hong Kong, her parents and grandmother kept the traditions of reading Indian literature alive. Pritam was one of the many authors she read while growing up. “After I read her autobiography, I sold my soul to her. She was engaged at age four, had to make sense of her mother’s demise at age 11. At 17 she was a published writer. The way she professed her undying love for Sahir and her passionate promise to Imroz speak volumes for her complete surrender to her inner truth and courageous life choices,” says Aurora.

Preserving writing and the spoken word are scared to Aurora whose presentation will be in Hindustani and Punjabi. “I could have easily done this in English but I want the lazzat (flavour) to come through lucidly. It is deplorable that in India people correlate speaking in English as being modern. That’s far from the truth,” she says.February 9, 7 pm, Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

A perfect tribute to Amrita
Kanika Aurora submerged herself into the universe of Amrita Pritam. On her birth centenary, she presents Ek Thi Amrita. This is her poetic tribute to Pritam’s journey

