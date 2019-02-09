Home Cities Delhi

Post rain, Delhi breathes easy for second day

Delhiites breathed easy for the second day on Friday as air remained in ‘moderate’ category after the recent spell of rains and hailstorm in the National Capital Region. 

NEW DELHI:  Delhiites breathed easy for the second day on Friday as air remained in ‘moderate’ category after the recent spell of rains and hailstorm in the National Capital Region. In fact, air quality improved from Thursday’s as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 144 compared to 176 a day earlier, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). 

An AQI between 0-50 is ‘good’, 51-100 is ‘satisfactory’, 100 and 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while anything between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the effect of rain and hailstorm on Thursday that washed off pollutants is going to stay for next three days as the air quality is expected to stay in the ‘moderate’ category. “AQI may slowly buildup now and predicted to remain in moderate category until tomorrow and thereafter will oscillate between moderate and poor,” it said.  

The concentration of harmful pollutants – PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) and PM10 – was recorded at 56 and 126 microgramme per cubic metre (ug/m3), respectively.  The prescribed safe standard for these particles is 60 and 100 ug/m3. 

While 32 areas in Delhi recorded ‘moderate’ air quality, one recorded ‘satisfactory’, and two were in ‘poor’ category, as per data from CPCB monitoring stations. Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida, and Greater Noida recorded ‘moderate’ air quality. 

Meanwhile, the sky cleared up a day after heavy rains and hailstorm lashed the city. Both the maximum and minimum temperatures were below the normal. The minimum temperature was 7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, while the maximum stood at 20.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.

Many street sweepers are PM10 and PM2.5 certified, meaning that they are capable of collecting and holding particulate matter sized less than 10 and 2.5 micron

