Rafale: Kejriwal dares CBI to raid PMO if it’s ‘independent’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lashing out at the Centre over the controversy surrounding the Rafale fighter jet seal with France, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should raid the Prime Minister’s Office and seize all files related to Rafale, if it considers itself to be an “independent” agency.

In a tweet on Friday, the CM said, “In the light of today’s expose on Rafale, ‘independent’ CBI should raid PMO, seize all the files related to Rafale and make arrests just like they raided my office and the residence of Kolkata police commissioner.”

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh filed a complaint against the prime minister at North Avenue police station, seeking an investigation into the “huge loss caused to the exchequer, which has been exposed by the recent disclosure (a report in a national daily citing a note purportedly issued by the Ministry of Defence, hinting at meddling by the PMO in the Rafale negotiations)”.