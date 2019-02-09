Taste of Sri Lanka on your local plate

Sameer Bawa By

Express News Service

What is common between Sri Lanka and India? Well, the love for cricket is just one of the things!! The beautiful island nation on our South in the Indian ocean offers a lot of adventure activities, pristine white sandy beaches, great wildlife, a lot of historical sites and excellent food.With a commitment to culinary excellence and an objective of sharing the gastronomic explosion of rich flavours from the “land of spices”, ITC Maurya is celebrating the “Taste of Sri Lanka” in collaboration with Sri Lanka High Commission till the 10th of February, 2019 at “The Pavillion”.

There are many similarities between Sri Lankan preparations and a lot of South Indian dishes and we are thrilled to partner with ITC Maurya and bring the local flavours of Sri Lanka on your table says, High commissioner for Sri Lanka in India, His Excellency Austin Fernando.

Sri Lankan food is influenced a lot by Indian (particularly “South Indian”), Indonesian and Dutch cuisine with rice, coconut and spices being some of the staples. You can taste authentic dishes from the country like kottu, pol sambola, idiyappams and lavariya which are curated with the help of a local Sri Lankan chef who has been specially flown in from Sri Lanka to New Delhi for the festival.

The Lavariya was my pick out of the lot. Its a sweet dumpling made with rice flour with a coconut and jaggery stuffing. Quite a popular tea time snack!! Talking about teas, you can also enjoy some aromatic Ceylon tea from the tea counter at the buffet. All in all a delightful culinary experience is in store for you. Do check it out if you get an opportunity.