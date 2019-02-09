Home Cities Delhi

Tech-enabled baby care holds promise

With the proliferation of nuclear families, where both parents are forced to stay outside home for work for long hours, New Age parenting has turned a challenge.

Soumyadip sinha

By Sreejani Bhattacharyya 
Express News Service

With the proliferation of nuclear families, where both parents are forced to stay outside home for work for long hours, New Age parenting has turned a challenge. Perceiving a potential in this trend, a bunch of start-ups have come up to provide interactive parental tips, baby products and early childhood disorder disease applications.Momspresso, Tiny Step, MyChild App, Parentune, Parentcircle and Baby Destination are only a few names in the segment.

Bengaluru-based Tiny Step, started in 2015, helps moms connect with other moms and provides tips and advices related to parenting on its platform. In 2016, the company received $2 million pre-series A funding from Flipkart. “Our app has close to a million downloads and the website has 2 million active users,” said Suhail Abidi, founder, Tiny Step.

Delhi-based Baby Destination is another such start-up where users share parenting tips, advice and experiences. In 2017, it raised `2 crore from GEM Partners and Tariq Khan, an angel investor based in New York.It’s not just the application space. Baby and childcare product companies are also gaining popularity.

Mamaearth, started in 2016, offers toxin-free and natural baby and mother care products such as lotion, shampoo, wash, sunscreen, massage oil, rash cream and repellents. “We locked an annual GMV run rate of over `20 crore within two years of its inception. We have grown 3x over last year and intend to triple revenues next year as well to reach a `100 crore run rate by 2020,” said Varun Alagh, co-founder, Mamaearth.

In September 2018, MamaEarth raised $4 million in its Series-A round of funding, led by Stellaris Ventures and Fireside Ventures. Marico’s Rishabh Mariwala, who manages Sharrp Ventures, and Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, who are the start-up’s existing investors, participated in the round.
MyChild App is looking into another important aspect of parenting. Started in 2015, it helps in speedy detection of disorders in children with the help of algorithms and Artificial Intelligence.

“MyChild App tracks the growth of children from 1 to 24 months and guides the parent about how to take care of the child. It helps the parent know if there is any delay in development of their child and take proactive action. The app guides the parent in tracking their child’s development on a monthly basis,” said Harsh Songra, co-founder, MyChild App.

In 2016, MyChild App had raised funding amounting to $100,000, led by 500 Startups, as well as angel investors like Samir Bangara, Anisha Mittal, Amit Gupta, Pallav Nadhani, Lalit Mangal, Arihant Patni, Dr Ritesh Malik, Deobrat Singh, Saurab Paruthi and Singapore Angel Network.The future holds promise for companies catering to this domain, according to Abidi. “It’s still in a very nascent stage. The commerce players are raising the money now. Next, it will be the content platform, which is in for major growth,” Abidi signed off.

