The many pluses of aloe vera

Among the many plant ingredients that are in use today, the Aloe Vera is the most versatile one. It is commonly found in many homes and grows easily in pots. It has been known for its healing properties since the ancient times. It contains zinc, which has a healing effect on wounds, burns and eruptions. The plant is also a powerful natural moisturizer and seals off loss of moisture.

It also softens dead skin cells and helps their removal, leaving the skin smoother and brighter. It has shown remarkable results on sun-damaged skins, with its moisturizing, softening, soothing and healing actions. The regular use of products containing aloe vera helps to delay visible ageing signs on the skin, because it is also a powerful antioxidant.

Aloe vera can also be used in home care if the plant is available at home. The aloe gel or juice may be applied directly on the skin. The gel obtained from the plant itself is the leaf pulp and is found in the inner portion of the leaves. The aloe juice is found just beneath the outer skin of the leaves. However, while using it directly on the skin at home, one should wash the plant well and observe total hygiene.

The aloe vera gel or juice may be applied on the face daily and then washed off with plain water after 20 minutes. It helps soften and moisturize the skin. It also helps to restore the skin’s youthful properties and adds a healthy glow.

Applying aloe vera is useful during winter and summer. In winter, it helps to relieve dryness and keep the skin soft. In summer, it soothes the skin, especially after sun-exposure. It suits all skin types and moisturizes the skin, without making it oily.

Aloe vera juice is used to treat varicose veins. Apply the juice directly to the area. It is good for any skin injury and also heals sores, wounds and even acne. Applying fresh aloe vera gel to the affected area helps the skin recover faster. The nutritive mineral zinc, present in this healing plant, has an anti-inflammatory effect.

Aloe vera can also be added to face masks. Take one tablespoon oats or multani mitti one teaspoon each orange peel powder and curd and one tablespoon aloe vera gel. Mix together and apply on the face, washing it off after 30 minutes. Aloe Vera can also be used on the hair. The gel may be applied on the hair and washed off with plain water after 20 minutes.