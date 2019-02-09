Home Cities Delhi

Time to Camp with your kids in city 

A hard childhood and an equally difficult marriage made her question what she was missing in her life.

By Shillpi A Singh
Express News Service

How often do you get to spend time with your child in an environment that’s safe and fun for them? Seldom would be the most common response. Well, if you have or haven’t been on a camp in your childhood, Alma Dhingra’s Bull’s Eye Pahadi Camp, near Damdama, Sohna Road,is the not-to-be-missed outing. It gives a chance to join an overnight camp with your child in tow.

A certified children storyteller, Dhingra has combined her passion for stories, kids and travel together, to plan that perfect getaway for parents and their kids to camp together. It will be a fun-filled affair, and there would be a lot of stories, cooking, adventure activities, open-air movies, for children aged 0-10 years and their parents on February 23 and 24th. 

A bookworm, Dhingra says, “Reading books was my rescue from the beginning. In my 20s, I would read a book a 50-year-old might want to read, all non-fiction. While the world was dipping in the Twilight series, I would read about The Power of Your Subconscious Mind.”

A hard childhood and an equally difficult marriage made her question what she was missing in her life. “With my kids aged 7 and 3, I slowly discovered all my answers. I left my marriage and began finding my passion and through self-discovery, I got to know what I wanted to be,” she adds. She did a year of training in storytelling, followed it up with a certified course. Dhingra takes regular classes in Shriram Global, Ashok Vihar, Civil Lines and other centres nearby, and “loves organising trips for mommies and kids, sharing her stories with them and creating memories.” 

Elucidating the benefits, she adds, “Camping is mandatory in most schools because it is an essential way of developing  strength and helps in the overall growth of your child.” And rest assured, Bull’s Eye Pahadi Camp has the perfect arrangements to stay overnight. “The deluxe Swiss tents with attached bath are warm and cosy. They are available on a twin sharing basis, with a dining tent for evenings. You can sit outdoors and soak up the winter sun during the day, and enjoy the chilly evenings around a burning campfire, with snacks and dinner,” she elaborates.

All the camp activities are supervised by trained and qualified staff. “On special request, we also provide corporate trainers for fun-filled team games, and if you require facilitation, we bring in trainers from our associates Outward Bound India Himalaya,” she says.

