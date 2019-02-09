Trespassing: Ghaziabad civic body faces NGT ire 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal on Friday rapped the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation over encroachments in the green belts under its jurisdiction and directed the corporation to immediately restore the area. A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore said when the green belt area was handed over to the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, it was their duty to maintain it. “Strangely, not only the municipal corporation, Ghaziabad had himself made the encroachment but it did not take any steps against those who had also encroached the same.

“We dispose of this application with the direction to the Municipal Corporation, Ghaziabad to take immediate steps for removal of encroachment on the green belt. The said area be restored to its original form, at the cost of the encroachers.

However, the Municipal Corporation, Ghaziabad shall submit a compliance report of this order within one month. Registry is directed that on receipt of the report, the same be registered separately and be placed before the court,” the bench said.

Advocate Shariq Abbas Zaidi and other parties had filed a petition seeking action against the encroachments in the green belt area and reckless dumping of waste by the municipal bodies.“Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam has illegally allotted parking on the metallic road in front of ‘Pacific Mall’ situated at Sahibabad. As per the provisions and laws of NGT, parking is not allowed on the metallic roads,” it had said.