Centre’s response sought on petition seeking welfare of home guards

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre and the state governments to file their response on a plea seeking framing of a policy related to the welfare of home guards, a lawyer said on Saturday.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Kameswar Rao on Friday also asked the Delhi Police to file its response on the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on April 15.

The direction came in response to public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Legal Forum for Women Empowerment, a non-governmental organisation, through advocate Payal Bahl. In the application, the advocate sought directions to formulate plan and policies for the welfare of home guards, both male and female, working in Delhi at different departments under different capacities.

The PIL also sought directions to the Central and state governments to prepare the draft rules and regulations to maintain proper records with regard to the facilities to be provided to home guards, equivalent to the Delhi Police, including provident fund, insurance coverage, health schemes and medical coverage for dependents, besides clean drinking water, sanitation and medical examination and a check-up on a monthly basis.

It has also sought directions to the law implementing agencies to amend or repeal the old Act (Bombay Home Guards Act, 1947) and provide amenities, facilities and protection to the home guards on duty with the Delhi Police department in different capacities.

The lawyer said that she was concerned about the welfare of home guards, who are deputed to the service of Delhi Police and work in highly tense, chaotic and challenging environments.