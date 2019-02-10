Home Cities Delhi

Chief secretary seeks urgent steps for restoration of Yamuna

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Saturday convened a meeting with members of a panel formed for restoration of the Yamuna.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Saturday convened a meeting with members of a panel formed for the restoration of the Yamuna. The Monitoring Committee was formed on the direction of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The panel members include former chief secretary Shailaja Chandra and former NGT member BS Sajwan. The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary Rajiv Yaduvanshi, Commissioner of Industries and Managing Director, DSIIDC, Madhup Vyas, commissioners of the north, south and east civic bodies, Chief Executive Officer of Delhi Jal Board Anil Kumar Singh, secretary of Irrigation and Flood Control department, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and officials of other departments.

The meeting was held to take stock of the action being taken and will be taken, in line with the action plan of the Monitoring Committee, to control the extent of pollution of the river. It also came in the backdrop of the chief secretary issuing an order on January 9 to stop dumping solid waste, sewage and industrial refuse into the river.

The chief secretary urged all departments concerned to take urgent steps in line with this objective.
He also said all officials, field officers and engineers concerned would held accountable with regard to strict compliance with the order on preventing dumping of solid waste and industrial waste into
the river.

Officials to be held accountable

