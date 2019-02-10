Combing operation leads to filing of cases, arrests

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A combing operation that was conducted on Saturday in the “vulnerable areas” of northwest Delhi led to the registration of five cases under the Excise act and three under the Arms act.

“In order to check the criminal elements in the area of North West District, an area domination and search operation was carried out in vulnerable pockets of the district in the early hours of the day,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, northwest, Vijayantya Arya, said. She said a total 163 police personnel were deployed to carry out the operation in the district.

“Five cases under the Excise Act, three under Arms Act were filed. Five bootleggers and three others were arrested,” she said.