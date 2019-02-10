Home Cities Delhi

Combing operation leads to filing of cases, arrests

Published: 10th February 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A combing operation that was conducted on Saturday  in the “vulnerable areas” of northwest Delhi led to the registration of five cases under the Excise act and three under the Arms act.

“In order to check the criminal elements in the area of North West District, an area domination and search operation was carried out in vulnerable pockets of the district in the early hours of the day,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, northwest, Vijayantya Arya, said. She said a total 163 police personnel were deployed to carry out the operation in the district.

“Five cases under the Excise Act, three under Arms Act were filed. Five bootleggers and three others were arrested,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp