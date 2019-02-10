DCW helps duped women recover lost money

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women has helped recover the money of some women, who were lured into paying thousands upfront to a placement agency in north Delhi’s Mangolpuri area with promises of a lucrative job in a school.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the commission detailed a case in which a 26-year-old woman applied for the job after seeing an advertisement in a newspaper. She realised that she had been duped as, after several days after submitting the application along with the money, neither did any job offer came his way nor did the agency respond to her phone calls.

As the agency’s owner denied taking any money, the woman produced the signed receipt that she had received. In similar cases where receipts were available, the commission was able to get them refunds.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, “The woman would have had to run from pillar to post to retrieve her money had the Commission not helped her get her dues. I appeal to people to be wary of false traps laid by criminals for extortion and report wrongdoings.”