Home Cities Delhi

Election Commission warns of calls on deletion of voters’ names

His word of caution came after a BJP delegation met the Chief Election Commissioner and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had been making such phone calls.

Published: 10th February 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer on Saturday cautioned people against “misleading calls” claiming deletion of their names from electoral rolls. His word of caution came after a BJP delegation met the Chief Election Commissioner and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had been making such phone calls.

The statement from the poll panel drew a sharp reaction from AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who said the Election Commission “must not be allowed to become an agent of a political party”.

The office of the Delhi CEO, in the statement, said it had been brought to its notice that a “large number of calls have been received from unknown persons/entities/sources by many citizens of Delhi telling them that their names have already been deleted in the electoral roll and the callers will get the same restored in the electoral roll”.

“The citizens of Delhi are hereby advised to beware of such misleading calls coming from unknown persons/entities/sources. The only authority to add or delete a name in the electoral roll is Electoral Registration Officer. Separate legal action as required/deemed appropriate is being taken,” the statement read.

The BJP delegation, led by Union minister Vijay Goel, had on Friday requested the Chief Election Commissioner to issue a clarification on “bogus claims” by the AAP that names of 30 lakh voters in Delhi were deleted from electoral rolls.

The Election Commission should come out with a press statement to “expose” lies spread by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, Goel had said.

After the poll panel came out with the final voter list in January, the AAP had launched sustained attacks on the BJP alleging its hand behind the “deletion” of names of 30 lakh voters, particularly of Purvanchali, Muslims and Bania communities, since the assembly election in Delhi in 2015.

Reacting sharply to the statement by the poll panel, Kejriwal said on Twitter, “Incumbents come n go. EC is too precious an institution for Indian democracy. EC’s integrity n credibility ought to be protected. EC must not be allowed to become an agent of a political party (sic).”

In a series of tweets, he said, “EC shud answer- 1. 22 lakh names wrongly deleted in Telangana- Didn’t EC apologise? 2. Why were Jwala Gutta n her family names missing at polling centre tho they existed on EC website? (sic).”

“AAP  won’t allow Telangana it in Del (sic),” the CM tweeted.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said Chief Minister Kejriwal is fighting with the Election Commission and he will get every voter’s name added to the electoral rolls that has been illegally deleted at the behest of the BJP. 

With agency inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Delhi Election Commission BJP Calls Claim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp