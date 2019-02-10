Foot overbridge linking Pink Line and Airport Line opens

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A foot overbridge (FOB) connecting Delhi Metro’s Dhaula Kuan and South Campus stations, and having a record 22 travelators, was thrown open to the public on Saturday, officials said.

The foot overbridge will be crucial in as much as it will provide a connecting link for passengers using the Pink Line and the Airport Express Line. Many commuters travelling to and from Terminal 3 of the Delhi international airport will be able to take the bridge and change trains.

“The FOB connecting the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus metro station of the Pink Line and Dhaula Kuan metro station of the Airport Express Line was opened today for passengers after an inspection by Delhi Metro’s Managing Director Mangu Singh in the presence of other senior officials,” Anuj Dayal, Executive Director (Corporate Communications) of DMRC, said.

The bridge connects the platforms of the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus metro station with the concourse level of the Dhaula Kuan station.“The FOB is a major technological masterpiece, as a record 22 travelators have been installed on it for the convenience of passengers,” he said.

There are very few FOBs in the country with so many state-of-the-art travelators. The 22 travelators have been installed with a landing space of about 15 metres between them. The width of the FOB is about 6.1 metres, the DMRC said in a statement.

The FOB has been semi covered with a curved roof on top and aluminium louvres at the sides, with glass railings. It is also equipped with safety and security features such as CCTV cameras, lighting and a public address system, the statement said.

The CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations will be monitored round-the-clock to ensure the security of passengers. There will also be space for display panels, the statement said. Benches have also been provided at some locations where passengers would be able to take rest. The DMRC said that construction of the FOB was a “major engineering challenge” due to the presence of multiple 220KV and 33KV high-tension lines at almost all pier locations.

In addition, water pipelines of the Delhi Jal Board and high-pressure lines of GAIL were also present along the alignment and required constant monitoring, the statement said. The location of the FOB along the arterial Ring Road made the construction even more challenging. “The road along the FOB is used for movement to the airport and remains crowded throughout the day. The DMRC’s engineers had to carry out the bulk of the construction in the night time so that the flow of traffic was not hampered. The Ring Road was not blocked even for a few hours during the construction work,” Dayal said.

The Delhi Metro provides interchange facilities between two or more corridors at 25 locations across the network, he said.Passengers from all parts of the city will be able to use the FOB. Till now, the Airport Line was only connected to the Blue Line at Dwarka Sector 21.

