Home Cities Delhi

Foot overbridge linking Pink Line and Airport Line opens

The bridge connects the platforms of the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus metro station with the concourse level of the Dhaula Kuan station.

Published: 10th February 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

The foot overbridge connecting the Dhaula Kuan metro station of the Airport Express Line and the South Campus station of the Pink Line | Shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A foot overbridge (FOB) connecting Delhi Metro’s Dhaula Kuan and South Campus stations, and having a record 22 travelators, was thrown open to the public on Saturday, officials said.
The foot overbridge will be crucial in as much as it will provide a connecting link for passengers using the Pink Line and the Airport Express Line. Many commuters travelling to and from Terminal 3 of the Delhi international airport will be able to take the bridge and change trains.

“The FOB connecting the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus metro station of the Pink Line and Dhaula Kuan metro station of the Airport Express Line was opened today for passengers after an inspection by Delhi Metro’s Managing Director Mangu Singh in the presence of other senior officials,” Anuj Dayal, Executive Director (Corporate Communications) of DMRC, said.

The bridge connects the platforms of the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus metro station with the concourse level of the Dhaula Kuan station.“The FOB is a major technological masterpiece, as a record 22 travelators have been installed on it for the convenience of passengers,” he said.

There are very few FOBs in the country with so many state-of-the-art travelators. The 22 travelators have been installed with a landing space of about 15 metres between them. The width of the FOB is about 6.1 metres, the DMRC said in a statement.

The FOB has been semi covered with a curved roof on top and aluminium louvres at the sides, with glass railings. It is also equipped with safety and security features such as CCTV cameras, lighting and a public address system, the statement said.

The CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations will be monitored round-the-clock to ensure the security of passengers. There will also be space for display panels, the statement said. Benches have also been provided at some locations where passengers would be able to take rest. The DMRC said that construction of the FOB was a “major engineering challenge” due to the presence of multiple 220KV and 33KV high-tension lines at almost all pier locations.

In addition, water pipelines of the Delhi Jal Board and high-pressure lines of GAIL were also present along the alignment and required constant monitoring, the statement said. The location of the FOB along the arterial Ring Road made the construction even more challenging. “The road along the FOB is used for movement to the airport and remains crowded throughout the day. The DMRC’s engineers had to carry out the bulk of the construction in the night time so that the flow of traffic was not hampered. The Ring Road was not blocked even for a few hours during the construction work,” Dayal said.

The Delhi Metro provides interchange facilities between two or more corridors at 25 locations across the network, he said.Passengers from all parts of the city will be able to use the FOB. Till now, the Airport Line was only connected to the Blue Line at Dwarka Sector 21.  

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Metro Dhaula Kuan South Campus Pink Line Airport Line opens

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp