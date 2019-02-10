Home Cities Delhi

Govt considering increase in margin money of ration dealers, says minister

An increase in margin money has been a long pending demand of Fair Price Shop (FPS) owners in order to enable them to run these in a sustainable and viable manner.

NEW DELHI: "The issue of increasing margin money for the ration dealers in Delhi from the existing Rs 70 per quintal to Rs 200 per quintal of foodgrains, in offline mode, is under active consideration of the Delhi government," Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain said on Saturday.

An increase in margin money has been a long pending demand of Fair Price Shop (FPS) owners in order to enable them to run these in a sustainable and viable manner. The minister said that the proposal will be placed before the Cabinet for its approval at the earliest. The announcement came after the minister’s meeting with the office-bearers of Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, which was also attended by the Commissioner, Food & Supplies (CFS), Special Commissioners, Food & Supplies and other senior officers of the department.

“The proposal is being made keeping in view all relevant factors in mind such as daily wages of fair price holders, storage cost, shortage incurred during retail distribution, electricity charges and reasonable commission or profit,” Hussain said.

“In deciding the increase in margin money, due consideration is also being given by the government towards the cost of owning/hiring space for FPS in various parts of Delhi and the payment of wages by the FPS owners as applicable to the skilled worker,” a statement by the government said.

The Delhi government had earlier decided to increase payment of margin money to ration dealers from Rs 70 per quintal to Rs 200 per quintal of foodgrains, while introducing electronic Point of Sale (PoS) system of distribution of foodgrains under the National Food Security Act, 2013.

However, due to severe deficiencies noticed in the e-PoS-based distribution of foodgrains, the government was forced to suspend the operation of e-PoS devices for the distribution of foodgrains.

