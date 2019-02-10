Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal, Mamata, Naidu to hold rally in Delhi next week

Main leaders of other non-BJP parties will also take part in this rally.

Published: 10th February 2019 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee HD Devegowda AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge Sharad Pawar Sharad Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal join hands together during TMC mega rally 'Brigade Samavesh' in Kolkata Saturday Jan 19 2019. | PTI

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal) and N. Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh) will address a 'Remove Dictatorship, Save Democracy Rally' at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday, the AAP said on Sunday.

Main leaders of other non-BJP parties will also take part in this rally, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

"India is currently passing through a decisive phase. The Modi-Shah duo is bent upon destroying the Constitution and democracy, which our country succeeded in achieving due to the sacrifices of millions of freedom fighters," AAP leader Gopal Rai said.

READ: Centre-Mamata tussle: Kejriwal comes out in support of Didi

"Today it is the duty of every patriotic Indian to stand up for safeguarding the country's Constitution and democracy."

He also said that to achieve this, the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and West Bengal will address the 'Remove Dictatorship, Save Democracy Rally' on February 13.

In a statement, Rai said that Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress chief, was coordinating with non-BJP parties for their participation in the rally.

"Elected governments of non-BJP parties have been targeted by the Narendra Modi government, which has made a mockery of the federal structure of the Constitution," Rai said.

READ | Opposition leaders not bonded labourers to dance to PM Modi's tunes, says Mamata Banerjee and Chandrababu Naidu

"The Modi government has crossed all limits through blatant misuse of central agencies to throttle political opponents and it has no respect for the rule of law," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Mamata Banerjee Chandrababu Naidu Mahagathbandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp