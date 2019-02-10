Minorities panel offers internship to students

Home Cities Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a novel initiative, the Delhi Minorities Commission has started an internship scheme for students seeking hands-on experience in the fields of minority rights, law and other related subjects.

The Commission aims to induct 8-10 students from the final year courses of LLB and political science to give them experience in matters of law, minority rights and other such related subjects, Zafarul Islam Khan, chairman of the panel, said.

“Students from departments like law and political science can come to the Commission for a week or more, understand its work and how complaints are received and dealt with,” Khan said.

The interns will be able to interact with the commission’s chairman, members and staff, besides having practical experience of how the panel operates in dealing with matters of legal implications, he said. “At the end of the internship period, the students will be awarded a certificate and a token honorarium,” the commission’s chairman said.

Under the scheme, Srishti Verma, a student of the Institute of Law, Nirma University, Ahmedabad, recently completed her internship and was awarded her certificate by the panel. (With agency inputs)

Gaining experience

The Commission aims to induct eight to ten students from the final year courses of LLB and political science to give them experience in matters of law, minority rights and other such related subjects.

