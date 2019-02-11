Four-year-old girl raped by sanitation worker at public toilet in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 35-year-old sanitation worker at a public toilet in west Delhi's Naraina area, police said Monday.

The incident took place on February 6 and the Naraina police station were informed regarding the incident on Monday, they added.

The victim was taken for a medical examination. A case was registered and the accused has been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Monika Bhardwaj said.

The minor's condition is now stable, she said.

The accused works as a sanitation worker in the 'sulabh sauchalaya', she added.

Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal took to Twitter to express her anguish over the incident.

"Now, 5-year-old girl raped in Naraina by a 40-year-old man. The child has suffered terribly and has bled a lot. On my way to the Hospital to see her. Delhi is truly the RAPE CAPITAL of the world. God help us all!!! (sic)", she said in a tweet.