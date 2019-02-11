Narendra Modi behaves like Pakistan PM with Opposition-ruled states: Kejriwal

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi treats the governments of non-BJP ruled states seems like he is the Prime Minister of Pakistan, not India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

“When a person becomes Prime Minister, he becomes Prime Minister of the entire country and not just of a particular party. The way Narendra Modi treats the governments of the non-BJP ruled states, it seems like he is Prime Minister of Pakistan, not India,” Kejriwal said while speaking at the day-long hunger strike called by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan here.

Naidu is observing 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' (a day-long protest for justice) demanding special category status for Andhra and other promises made by the Centre under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

As per an official statement, Naidu will be submitting a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

While addressing the gathering, Naidu, whose party pulled out of the NDA last year, on Monday alleged that the Centre is discriminating against Andhra Pradesh.

"The Modi government did not fulfill the assurances given in Parliament. Not even a single assurance given at the time of bifurcation is fulfilled. Even the Centre is showing discrimination, we have no option other than protesting. The funds given for backward states are taken back in the fourth year," he said.

The TDP Chief added: "Today we came here all the way to protest against the central government. The Prime Minister went to Guntur yesterday. There are 18 acts under the Bifurcation act which they need to fulfil. Manmohan Singh announced special status. Venkaiah Naidu demanded special to Andhra Pradesh for 10 years."

Naidu, who has been pressing for special category status for Andhra Pradesh for long, had earlier staged similar protests against the Centre.

In October 2013, Naidu had staged an indefinite fast at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan here, demanding that if a separate state is carved out of then unified Andhra Pradesh, both should get equal rights. On the fifth day of his protest, he was forcibly shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after his health deteriorated.

He had also observed a fast in Vijayawada in April last year demanding special status for the state.