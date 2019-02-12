Home Cities Delhi

AAP’s bike ambulance service hits PIL hurdle

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the AAP government’s response on a PIL challenging the launch of bike-ambulance services on a pilot basis.

The bike ambulance

By Express News Service

The court issued notice to the Delhi government and the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and sought their stand on the plea by a lawyer, Satakashi Verma, who contended that the decision to launch the First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) or bike ambulances was taken without carrying out proper research.

The Delhi government and the CATS were told to file affidavits, indicating the complete details of the scheme which was launched to provide quick pre-hospital medical aid in congested areas.In the petition, Verma asserted if trained paramedics are not deployed on the FRVs, then the very purpose behind the project, which was launched on February 7, would be defeated.

The petitioner sought trained, young and energetic paramedics with medical qualification and a valid license for these bike ambulances.The petitioner claimed the FRV scheme does not match international parameters.  

Under the proposed scheme, the bike ambulances are to be operated by trained paramedics who will carry a basic first aid kit, medicines and other requisite items.

