Air quality deteriorates to ‘very poor’ in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The overall air quality of Delhi and adjoining areas deteriorated to “very poor” on Monday, after days of improved “moderate” air caused by last Thursday’s rain and hailstorm, which washed away the pollutants across the city.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 p.m. on Monday was recorded at 309 (“very poor”), against Saturday’s “moderate”. It began to deteriorate from Sunday evening as wind speed dropped and settled Sunday’s AQI at 276 — considered “poor” on a scale of 0 to 500.

The minimum temperature settling at 7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average. The maximum temperature was recorded at 22.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

According to the IMD bulletin, the minimum temperature is expected to reach 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.